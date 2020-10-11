MEADOWS, Phyllius

MEADOWS (Higginbotham), Phyllius Age 97, was called home on October 5, 2020, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Meadows, 9 brothers and sisters and her parents William and Pearl Higginbotham. Phyllius was born in Rand, WV, in the family home, where she lived for 82 years. She attended primary grades in Rand, WV, and graduated from Garnet High School in 1941. She married Marion Melvin Meadows in 1943 and they were married for 54 years at his death in 1997. She worked for nearly 30 years for the State of West Virginia. She retired as Payroll Clerk for the Foster Grandparent Program in the West Virginia Department of Mental Health. Phyllius accepted Christ at 80 years of age and spent the next 17 years focusing on living the life of a committed Christian. She was a faithful member of Levi First Missionary Baptist Church in Rand, WV. Loved by all who knew her, Phyllius was caring, fun-loving, and very generous. She was quite a storyteller and had a joke for every situation. Phyllius is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Pat Meadows; three grandsons: Anthony (Robin) Meadows, Loren (Marsha) Meadows and Marion (Chante) Meadows; eight great- grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; sister-in-law, Maxine Toddman of Stamford, Connecticut, nieces and nephews, a special childhood friend, Frances Harris Jordan of Dover, Delaware and numerous other family and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 17 at 11 am at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, 4203 Salines Dr. in Malden, WV. The service will follow at 12 noon. Internment will occur at Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston, WV. Funeral Services will be streamed live on the Stevens & Grass Funeral Home Facebook page. A special thanks to the staff of Thomas Funeral Home who facilitated Phyllius' return to West Virginia.

