MCWHORTER, EARL

Earl J. McWhorter age 92 of Hamilton passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was born June 15, 1929, in Owsley County, Kentucky, the son of the late Dewey and Vina (Evans) McWhorter. He was the husband of Juanita Flannery McWhorter who preceded him in death in 1978 and Eileen Davis Fielder McWhorter who preceded him in 2014. Mr. McWhorter was a retiree of Champion International Paper Company. He was a 58 year member and Past Master of Benjamin Franklin Masonic Lodge, Past President of the Masonic Temple Company, and Past Patron of the Order of the Eastern Star. He also was a member of Knights Cross of Honor, Hamilton High Twelve Club, Scottish Rite (33rd Degree) and Royal Arch Masons. He was the Noble Grand of Odd Fellows Lodge #89. He attended StahlheViber Baptist Church. He is survived by his children Tammy (late George) Vanicek, Ron (Gretta) McWhorter, Nancy Wolpert, and Rick McWhorter; grandchildren Cole and Adam Vanicek, Brian (Krissy) McWhorter, Kelsey (Marcel) Dominguez, Kendra (Eli) Lange, Scott and Joe Wolpert; great-grandchildren Mackenzie McWhorter, Bella and Aidan Wolpert, Aiden, Alex, and Makayla Dominguez, and Everett Lange; special friend Nina Wright. Mr. McWhorter was preceded in death by brothers Ralph and Robert McWhorter. Visitation 10-11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. A Masonic service will begin at 11:15 AM followed by the Scottish Rite Ring Ceremony. The funeral service will then follow with Pastor Ken Dugas, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park.



