McWHORTER, Clifford



Age 92, passed away in Clinton, TN, on December 1, 2021. He was born on December 29, 1928, in Hamilton, the son of the late Elijah and Mary (nee Allen) McWhorter. He was a member of Mill Road Church of Christ and was a worship leader and loved to sing. He enjoyed golf, fishing and gardening. Clifford truly was a joy and inspiration and will be greatly missed. He was married to



Freda McWhorter, and she preceded him in death on June 12, 2021. He is survived by two sons Michael (Linda) McWhorter and Danny (Cheryl) McWhorter; and eight grandchildren. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. Clifford was also preceded in death by his daughter Marcia McWhorter; one brother Everette McWhorter; and four sisters Arlie Burke, Anna Peters, Louise Essert, and Irene Peters. Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 10:00AM- 12:00PM. We will process to Rose Hill Burial Park at 12:00noon for a committal service.



