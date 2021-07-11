McVEY, Larry E.



Age 84, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Larry was a teacher and coach in the Kettering City Schools. He coached the football and wrestling programs for many years. Larry was an advocate of PMA – Positive Mental Attitude and practiced it daily. He was a member of the Kettering Toastmasters and Dorwood Optimist Clubs. He was a regular attendee at the Saturday Men's Prayer Breakfast at Fairhaven Church. Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marlene; a son, David McVey; daughters, Ann (Kris) Foster and Debra (David) Cline; grandchildren, Scott (Olivia) McVey, Tim McVey, Matt McVey, Kate Foster, Alex Foster, Claire Foster and Allen (Amanda) Cline; and by great-grandchildren, Jacob and Anna Cline. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. Funeral services will be at 11:00 am on Friday at Fairhaven Church, 637 E. Whipp Rd. Burial will be in David's Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude and deep appreciation to Bethany Lutheran Village, especially to Kathy and Amy for their love and devoted care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Fairhaven Church or to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Online condolences may be directed to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

