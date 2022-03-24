McREYNOLDS, Ortha L.



Age 87, of Fairborn, passed away Monday, March 21, 2022, at Trinity Community. Ortha was retired from McCall's Printing after 29 years of service and was a member of Northridge Free Will Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, William D. "Bill"; and son, Larry. Ortha is survived by her daughter, Kathy McReynolds of FL; son and daughter-in-law, William "Mike" and Kelli McReynolds of Fairborn; sister, Naomi Graham of TX; brother, Darryl Endicott of OK; grandchildren, Elizabeth Rose, Lauren Riley and Kyleigh Cook; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 AM,



Monday, March, 28, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Pastor Tim Hamilton officiating. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until



service time at the funeral home. If desired, memorial



contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in



Ortha's memory.

