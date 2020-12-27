McQUINN,



Harrison Eugene "Gene"



Age 86, of Centerville, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020. Gene was born on July 17, 1934, in Dayton, OH, to the late William H. and Blanche (Sorrell) McQuinn. Gene graduated from Gratis High School in Gratis, Ohio, attended Ashland College and served in the U.S. ARMY, 82nd Airborne Division in Fort Bragg, NC. Gene was survived by his wife of 56 years, Joann and two sons, David Musgrave and Michael McQuinn. Gene enjoyed spending time with his family, THE Ohio State Buckeyes, working at the



company he founded more than 38 years ago and telling great stories - he had many! There will be a small celebration of life for immediate family only, however, fond memories and expressions of sympathy would be appreciated and may be shared at www.routsong.com.

