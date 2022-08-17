McQUEEN, Michael "Mike"



February 25, 1953 - August 13, 2022



Age 69 of Sevierville, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 13, 2022. Mike was born in Hamilton, Ohio, and worked for Champion International Paper for more than 30 years. He moved to the Smoky Mountains in 2002 and opened American Mountain Rentals on January 1, 2003, from which he retired in 2015. Mike was a member of First Baptist Church, Sevierville, where he was active in the Helping Hands Ministry, the choir and was instrumental in establishing Guest Services for the church. He was also active in mission work and enjoyed sharing the gospel both at home and abroad. He was preceded in death by his father Hiram J. McQueen, mother Sarah McQueen and brother-in-law Ronnie Brown. Survivors include his wife Patsy Hodges McQueen, children Hilary Ott and husband Chris, Houston Hodges and wife Kristen, granddaughters Ellery and Charlotte Hodges, as well as African sons, Isaac Mwesigwa and wife Charis, and Elijah Were Adong. In addition, he is survived by his brother Gary McQueen and wife Gidget, sister Diane Brown, many special brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Isaac Foundation, 3636 Taliluna Avenue, Apt. 104, Knoxville, TN 37919 (www.lormission.com) or any ministry at First Baptist Church, Sevierville, 317 Parkway, Sevierville, TN 37862. The family will receive friends 5PM - 7:30PM Friday, August 19 and 10AM - 11AM Saturday, August 20 at First Baptist Church, Sevierville. A funeral service will be held at 11AM Saturday at the church with Rev. Dan Spencer officiating. Interment will follow the service in Millican Grove Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.

