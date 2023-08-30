McQueen, Kelly



McQueen, Kelly, age 77, of Fairfield Township, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at his residence. He was born in Manchester, Kentucky on August 2, 1946 to Bev and Marybelle McQueen. Kelly loved his family, had a great passion for his church Pater Avenue Pentecostal Church, member of Washington Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons of Ohio and member of the Scottish Rite Valley of Cincinnati, worked at Mosler safe as a Welder and had the nik name of killer.



He is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Annie Hensley, May Chansler, Eller Sams, Delphie Hall; brothers, Isaiah McQueen, Oscar McQueen.



Kelly is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon G. McQueen; sons, Kenneth McQueen (Wendy), Kelvin McQueen (Jamie); eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Lori Gugala, Pearl Gibson; brothers, Charlie McQueen, Oak McQueen, Walter McQueen.



Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Friday September 1, 2023 with Funeral Services at 10:00 am on Saturday, September 2, 2023 at the Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio 45011.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the McQueen family.



