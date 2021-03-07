McQueen-Dye, Hazel

MCQUEEN-DYE



(nee: Green), Hazel



Age 89, of South Lebanon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 25, 2021, at home surrounded by her



loving family. Hazel was born June 6, 1931, in Maplesville, KY, the daughter of Alfred and Bessie (nee: Robinson) Green. Hazel was a member of Kings Point Church of God and a faithful follower of Jesus Christ all of her life. She retired from Hi-Tek Manufacturing, Inc. as an EDM Machine Operator. She was a faithful wife, loving mother and grandmother who led by example with her perseverance in every aspect of life.



Preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Earl McQueen and Jeff Dye; daughter Carolyn McQueen, son Ricky McQueen; grandsons Brett Wolf and Matthew McQueen; brothers Paul Green, Elmer Green and Clyde Green; and sisters Lois Neece, Lola Grubb Barker and Geraldine Green. Hazel leaves behind her son, Darryl (Jeri) McQueen and daughters Karen (Jerry) Gadzala and Debbie (Butch) Hitte; brother



Kenneth Green; sisters Dorothy Peters and Linda Keeton; grandchildren, Brian Wolf, Jeff Gadzala, Krista Gadzala, Chad Lamb, Nick Lamb, Kim Hargrove and Michael McQueen; step-grandchildren Sandy Reedy and Greg Taulbee, 19 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson and many nieces, nephews, family and friends.



Visitation, Wednesday, March 3, 2021, from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM with a funeral service at 12:00 PM all at the Oswald-



Hoskins Funeral Home, Lebanon. Pastor Randy Ballard will be officiating. Private interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery in Brookville, IN on Thursday, March 4, 2021. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Vitas Hospice- PO Box 645352, Cincinnati, OH 45264. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.hoskinsfh.com.

