McPIKE, Judith

Age 67, a resident of Miamisburg, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022, at Kettering Medical Center, Miamisburg. She was born December 4, 1954, in Silver Creek, New York, to the late Frank and Frances (Meck) Cutrona. She is survived by her husband of 46 years, David M. McPike; daughter Stacey L. Davis-Newell (Ben); son Dennis D. (Ashley) McPike; grandchildren Ian B. Davis, Lilah G. Davis, Lucy A. McPike, Leah M. McPike; brother Charles P. Cutrona; as well as many close family and friends.



Judy attended Dunkirk High School in New York, followed by Alfred State College, where she met her husband while studying secretarial skills. While raising her children, Judy worked at NCR, Capital Planning Services, and Mark Fornes Realty, before devoting her days full-time to family.



Judy's greatest joy in life was caring for her children and grandchildren, whose lives were immeasurably touched by her love, devotion, and faith. She relished in life's simple things like beach time with her husband who was also her best friend.



Judy was a truly selfless and compassionate person. She shared her artistic talents by creating handmade cards for family and friends, as well as Southbrook Church's Cancer Hope Ministry. Judy bravely beat Lymphoma in 2017.



Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Sunday, September 4, 2022, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Private burial will be held at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society are appreciated. Condolences may be expressed to the family at



