McOMBER, Dorothy Rose



Aged 91, died Monday, June 27 at Otterbein Senior Life, St. Marys, Ohio. Dottie was born on August 13 to Helen (Guingrich) and Roy Sinn in Paulding, Ohio. While she was visiting a church youth function, she saw a handsome young man "across the crowded room" and a love was born that lasted a lifetime. That young man was Billy McOmber. Dottie graduated from Convoy Union High School in 1948. Dottie and Bill married on June 5, 1949, at Convoy Methodist Church where Bill eventually preached his first sermon. They shared lean years while they lived at Ohio Northern University in Ada, Ohio. After graduation, the family moved to Mt. Freedom, New Jersey where Dorothy managed their home, raising their three children, while Bill attended Drew Theological Seminary and held pastorates in two New Jersey churches. In 1957, the family returned to Ohio where Dottie gave birth to their fourth child and continued to assist Bill in his ministry at Williamsport Methodist Church.



From the Piqua Grace Methodist Church parsonage, Dottie raised their children, was President of the Methodist Women's Society and taught Sunday School. Beginning in 1962, Dottie worked for Champion Paper in Piqua, and was a dental hygienist during the years she and Bill lived in Pickerington, Ohio. She worked for another affiliate of Champion Paper after she and Bill moved to West Carrollton, Ohio, and she continued her work to support church organizations. Next, Dottie and Bill moved to Otterbein Lebanon, Ohio where she worked for the Director of Nursing and Bill served as pastor to Otterbein. Bill moved into a different Otterbein position and he and Dottie purchased their first (non-parsonage) home in Lebanon, Ohio. In 1997, the couple moved to Otterbein Saint Marys where they were members of Wayne Street United Methodist Church and Dottie sang in the choir until 2020, at age 90.



Dottie was a devout Christian and a devoted mother. She loved her family and she loved to talk. She was a musician from the time she was a young girl and often played for church services during her youth and at the churches where Bill served. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Bill, a great granddaughter, Mia Catherine Ray, and her three younger sisters. She and Bill had four children, Kathlene (Richard) Larson of Celina, Ohio; Constance Fae (Michael) Cutrufelli from Greensburg, IN; Ronald (Marla) McOmber of Broomfield, CO, and Jane (Richard) Johnson of Westerville, OH, all who survive her. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren, one step granddaughter, 18 great-grandchildren, and three step-great-grandchildren.



Friends and family may call on July 6, 2022, at Otterbein St. Marys, 11230 St. Rt. 364 between the hours of 9:00 and 10:15 am in the Meditation Room. The funeral service will be held the same day in Otterbein's Meyer Room at 10:30 am. Dottie will be laid to rest next to her beloved Bill in the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Convoy, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be directed to the Dorothy McOmber Music and Campus Beautification Fund at Otterbein St. Marys (45885).

