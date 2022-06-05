McNEILL, Sheila Margaret



Sheila Margaret McNeill, age 94 of Dayton, passed away peacefully May 31, 2022, at Trinity of Beavercreek. She is preceded in death by her husband John C. McNeill in 2013, after 67 years of marriage. She was born to the late Donald and Margaret J. (Wheatley) McDonald in London, England. She is survived by 2 daughters: Margaret Aschenbrenner of Beavercreek, OH, and Laura (Patrick) Jones of Vienna, VA; 2 grandchildren: Nathaniel Jones of Virginia and Rachel (Eric) Lusava of Kenya. Sheila was a beloved mother and grandmother, an active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church for many years, and active in her P.E.O. Chapter. She enjoyed gardening, knitting and reading. Private graveside service at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, OH. Morris Sons Funeral Home, Kettering, OH, in care of her arrangements. Condolences may be sent to morris-sons.com.

