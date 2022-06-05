McNEIL, Walter

McNEIL, Jr., Walter E. "Rusty"



Walter "Rusty" E. McNeil Jr. 67 of Springfield, OH, departed this life on March 24, 2022. Rusty was born August 15, 1954, to Dorothy S. Linson-McNeil of Springfield, OH, and the late Walter E. McNeil, Sr.



Rusty served 16 years in the United States Army and retired from the Springfield, OH, Post Office.



He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Dorothy McNeil; daughters: Tena McNeil (Dayton, OH), Dorothy "Dottie" McNeil, Heather McNeil, of Springfield, OH, Janine (Patrick) Tschirner- McNeil, of Germany; bonus Daughters: Felicia James (Anthony Roberts, Sr.) of Springfield, OH, Regina Long (Dean Long, Sr.) of Columbus, OH, Chiquith Smith, Natasha Smith, and Marilyn Smith, Springfield, OH; 43 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Walter proudly believed that family was everything.



He was preceded in death by his father Walter E. McNeil Sr.; soulmate Mary Smith-McNeil; sons Walter E. McNeil III and Kenneth Wilson; maternal grandmother, Avella Rockhold; and grandfather, Willie F. Linson; paternal grandmother Ruth Skelton; and special uncle/brother Johnny Linson.



The family will host a celebration of life ceremony at a later date.



Arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Kinley Funeral Home.

