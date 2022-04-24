MCNEAL, Teresa Jane "Bo-Pete"



Was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the age of 60. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at True Victory COGIC, 1628 Smith Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45044, with Pastor Lewis Bradford officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at



