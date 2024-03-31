McNaughton, Glynn R.



Age 73, of Kettering, passed away at home March 17, 2024. He was born one of five children to Laurine and Charles R. McNaughton on December 29, 1950. Glynn is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Michael and Terry McNaughton. He is survived by his wife, Antoinette "Toni" Marie (Dando) McNaughton; sister, Melanie Busch of St. Louis, MO; brother, Chris (Cindy) McNaughton; and many nieces and nephews, extended family members, close friends, and coworkers. A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 4:00PM at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Road, Kettering, OH 45429. Family and friends may visit from 3:00PM until the time of service. Glynn will be laid to rest at Bellbrook Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



