MCNARY, Pauline

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCNARY (MIller), Pauline

81 of Urbana, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in the

Urbana United Methodist Church Urbana, Ohio. Arrangement entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Vernon Family Funeral Homes

235 Miami Street

Urbana, OH

43078

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

