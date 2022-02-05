MCNARY, Pauline

MCNARY (MIller), Pauline



81 of Urbana, passed away Wednesday, February 2, 2022, in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Memorial service at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in the



Urbana United Methodist Church Urbana, Ohio. Arrangement entrusted to VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.

