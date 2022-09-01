McNALLY, Eleanor

McNALLY, CPPS,



Sister Eleanor



103, died suddenly August 29 at MVH Dayton. Born in 1918 in Hollywood, CA, she entered the Sisters of the Precious Blood, Dayton, OH, in 1933. For 89 years, she faithfully served God and His people, and her religious congregation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Salem Heights chapel, 4960 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. with burial following in the Maria Anna Brunner Memorial Garden. Visitation begins in chapel at 9:00 a.m. followed by Sharing of Memories at 10:00 a.m. To attend services one must be vaccinated or wear a mask.



Sister Eleanor began her life in ministry as a teacher throughout the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, including St. Mary, Dayton. She then moved West and taught in Arizona and California. Sister served on the administrative team of the Sisters of the Precious Blood as Councilor and Western Region Director for 12 years. The next 39 years were spent in the San Diego Diocese ministering in various diocesan positions and in parish ministry.



In retirement Sister continued to serve others. Her Irish wit, listening ear, joyful spirit and ability to welcome everyone with dignity and respect are her lasting legacy.



Sister Eleanor joins her parents and 3 brothers in heaven. She is survived by her Precious Blood Community of Sisters and beloved large family of nieces and nephews. She will be missed. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

