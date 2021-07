MCNAIR, Jr., Walter



Age 84, of Englewood, OH, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021. Funeral service, 11 am Monday, July 26, at Mt. Olivet C.O.G.I.C., 920 S. Euclid Ave.



Visitation 9-10 am. Masonic service 10-11 am. Interment, West Memory Gardens.



Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.