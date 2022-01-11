MCNABB, Sybil Ann



Age 86, of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away January 2, 2022. She was born October 31, 1935, in Greenup, KY, to the late Columbia and Daisy Williams Brown. In addition to her parents, Sybil was preceded in death by her husband, Paul McNabb; and brothers: Leonard, Alvis "Scoot", Lee,



Leslie and Clarence "Gene";



sisters: Melvina, Estella, Etta, Dorothy "Dot" and Helen.



Sybil is survived by her children: Chris Woods (Janne), Anita Woods-Dennis (Ed) and Angela Zwick; grandchildren: Mallory (Aaron), Breanna (Stephen), Olivia (Ryan), Eddie Lee, Shawn, Kaylee and Daisy; great-grandchildren: August, Annabelle, Raegan, Axel and Savannah; brother, Lawrence "Buddy" Brown (Juanita); many cherished nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Sybil was a member of Landmark Baptist Church, where she was active in the choir. She retired from Stadco Automatics in 2000 after many years of service. Sybil loved the Smoky Mountains, singing, dancing and celebrating all occasions. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Monday, January 17, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the funeral service will begin at 4:00 pm. Pastor Jack Little officiating. To share a memory of Sybil or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com