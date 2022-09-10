McMICHAEL, Jerry



August 3, 1962 - August 25, 2022



Age 60, passed away peacefully under hospice care in Canton, Ohio.



Jerry is survived by brother Patrick (Debbie) McMichael and sister Cheryl (Randy) Dalton and niece Stephanie McMichael.



He was preceded in death by his parents James and Teresa McMichael.



He was an avid Detroit Lions and Tiger fan. He worked various jobs throughout his life, but his best loved job was for working as a Lighting Technician for his brother's band Flyweil.



A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, September 18th from 3-6pm at Greenmont Village Hall, 20 Rembrandt Blvd, Kettering, OH 45420.

