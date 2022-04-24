McMAKEN, Theresa Lynn



May 31, 1948 – April 14, 2022



Theresa Lynn McMaken unexpectedly passed away April 14, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas, at the age of 73. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, to the late William Slivinski and Mary (Brown) Slivinski.



Terri was a graduate of Wilbur Wright High School. She was preceded in passing by her parents and brother, William Slivinski.



Terri is survived by daughter, Jennifer (Bob) Gisewite; son, John McMaken; sisters, Iris Adams, Sandy Mitchell; granddaughters, Stephanie Stewart, Aymee Carvalho, Lauren



Rushing; and 3 great-granddaughters.



She was a loving mother, sister, and grandmother and will be greatly missed.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com for the McMaken Family.

