McMAHON,



Eugene and Patricia



Eugene Edward McMahon "Duce/Gene", 90, and Patricia Ann McMahon "Pat", 84, passed from this life to the next on January 13, 2021, and January 15, 2021, respectively. The couple of 50 years is



survived by their three children: James Michael (Janie) McMahon, Eric McMahon, and Kristie (David) Schuller. Six grandchildren: Terra (Brett) Stanley, Tom (Vanessa) McMahon, Emily (Aaron) Houser, Megan McMahon, Evan Schuller and Owen Schuller. All these along with 7 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Gene served in the Airforce and worked as an engraver until his retirement. He will be



remembered for his witty toasts and signature blue jacket. He inspired all of us with his strong work ethic and a DIY



mentality whose vocabulary didn't include the words



"I Can't." Hundreds of kids would visit their home to see him dressed as Dracula each Halloween. At Christmas, Duce would hang a Christmas tree from the ceiling attached to a motor that rotated the tree 13 times a minute. He provided a



wonderful home and arranged for the best possible care for Pat during her illness. Pat, a retired beautician, best known for her laugh and occasional snort, never met a stranger and was the first to step up when a friend was in need. She was well loved by many friends for her warmth and love of life. She never drove a car, but could be spotted in the neighborhood happily walking, running, or riding her bike with a



basket full of groceries and salon supplies. She baked fresh bread, whipped up the most delicious desserts, and could throw together an amazing meal from whatever was on hand. She loved to cook without a book. Together they were the example of true love, a force at the card table, and the center of attention on the dance floor. A graveside service at Calvary Cemetery is planned for Saturday, January 30, 2021, at noon, weather permitting. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Memory Care staff at Harbor Chase and Vitas Hospice for their caring and compassionate care of Gene and Pat and our entire family. Should friends desire,



memorial contributions can be made to Vitas Hospice of



Dayton (https://vitascommunityconnection.org/) or to the



Alzheimer's Association (https://www.alz.org/dayton). Care



entrusted to Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel.



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com