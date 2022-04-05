MCMAHAN, Mary Louise



Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on April 2, 2022, at the age of 90. She was born Mary Louise Balmer, January 2, 1932, in Bluffton, Ohio, the daughter of Henry and Elizabeth Balmer. She worked as a nurse and public health worker and was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by brothers Harold Balmer and Ralph Balmer, husband, Allen Dwight McMahan, and granddaughter, Shelby McMahan. She is survived by sons, Steven McMahan and



David McMahan, daughters-in-law, Sandy McMahan and



Karen Sattler, and grandchildren, Jessica McMahan and Caden McMahan.



