MCLEMORE, William

MCLEMORE, Jr.,



William Henry "Henny"



Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. He is preceded in death by his parents, William H. McLemore Sr. and Sallie (Crim) McLemore;



(5) brothers, Arnold (Sollie),



Carlos, Joe Nathan (Jake),



Lawrence (Boo Boo), and



Norman (Bunk); (5) sisters, Albertha, Annie, Earileen



(Early), Ida and Willa Mae; daughter, Judy Moreland; and son, Jerome McLemore. He is survived by his (1) sister, Lorraine (Heggie) Hill; (4) sons, William H. (Bip) McLemore III (Conswela), DeEarnest McLemore (Christina), Shawn McLemore, and Jason McLemore; (3) daughters, DaWonna Carriker (Jerry), Yolanda McLemore, and Jennifer McLemore; stepson, Jeffrey Russell; a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; special friend, Charlie Burns. Special thanks to the staff at Friendship Village Assisted Living and Hospice of Dayton. No services at this time, Final disposition cremation: Lusain Funeral Home, Dayton. Interment: Woodland Cemetery (Mausoleum), Dayton. Online



condolences can be made: Lusainmemorial.com/Dayton.htm.



"We will always cherish your memory in our hearts"