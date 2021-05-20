McLEMORE, Donald

McLEMORE, Sr.,



Age 60, a lifelong resident of Dayton, passed away May 12, 2021, at Miami Valley Hospital. Born to loving mother Gail McLemore on June 29, 1960, Donald graduated from Nettie Lee Roth High School, Class of 1978, with honors and was a proud participant in the Beautillion Militaire. Beau



Donald received his formal education from Central State and Wright State Universities. He was employed by several firms, including the General Motors, NCR, and Monsanto Corporations. Answering the great call of commission, he founded, owned, and co-operated his Ministry Trotwood Christian Academy starting in 1996. Donald was preceded in death by his beloved mother Gail McLemore; sister Renee McLemore; beloved aunt Leola Green; and beloved uncles Robert Green Sr. and Richard McLemore; and nephew Derrick McLemore. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving and devoted wife of 42 years, Lella Bostock McLemore; loving son, Donald, Jr; loving daughter, Donica (Romel) Murray; non-biological sons, Cory Ross, Demarcus Rhines, and Dennis Rand, Jr; grandchildren, Nevayeah, Alayeah, Romel Jr., and Roland Murray; non-biological grandchildren Jayden, Amareon, Davion, and Ashiya Rand; brother Keith (Cheryl) Booker; sister Paula McLemore; cherished nieces Antoinette and Katrina McLemore, and Devon (Jermell) Matthews, Katana, Khalia, and Nikita Booker; longtime friend and brother in Christ, Minister Dwayne Cox; brother and sister in Christ Dr. George and Vanessa McGhee; and a host of other relatives and friends. Service on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the First Church of the Nazarene, 7031 North Main St., Dayton, OH, at 11:00 am, with Dr. Xavier Johnson officiating with Minister Dwayne Cox to deliver eulogy. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service starting at 10 am. Interment, West Memory Gardens. Floral gifts can be sent to the above church address. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home.

