McLauglin, Carolyn

MCLAUGHLIN (Grilliot), Carolyn Marie



Age 80, of O'Fallon, Illinois, passed away on Friday, November 19, 2021. She was born June 17, 1941, in Dayton, Ohio.



Carolyn had been a substitute teacher in the Dayton area for many years. She was the former owner of St. Clair Tennis Club in O'Fallon. She was a member of the United States Tennis



Organization League, Military Officers Association of America, the Professional Racquet Stringers Association and the Destin Florida Seniors Club. She is survived by her children: Paul R. (Stefanie) McLaughlin of O'Fallon, IL, Terri A. (Anthony)



Wyman of Dayton, Ohio, grandchildren: Devin Wyman,



Hunter Wyman, Nicolas McLaughlin, Madison Wyman, Kirsten McLaughlin, Alexander McLaughlin, Peyton Wyman, and



Emery Wyman, sister: Beverly (Paul) Armstrong, brothers:



Robert Midgett, William (Mary) Grilliot, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband: Paul McLaughlin, father: Lawrence Grilliot and mother: Ruth (Saylor) McOwen. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Enon Cemetery in Enon, Ohio. The Kindred Funeral Home, Englewood is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at



