MCKNIGHT, Beverly A.



May 15, 1940- June 22, 2022



Beverly A. McKnight (82) of Menifee, CA, passed away suddenly on June 22, 2022.



Beverly A. McKnight was born on May 15, 1940, to Ganell and Hosea (Hosie) Brown in Dayton, OH. She considered Dayton home but relocated and spent approximately 15 years in Menifee, CA, in her later years. Beverly attended Roosevelt High School and Sinclair Community College in Dayton, OH. Not only did Beverly excel in school, but she also worked at many professions. Beverly was a nurse's aide at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Dayton and worked as a Management Analyst at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) where she worked for over 30 years.



Beverly was preceded in death by her parents, Ganell Summerville and Hosie Brown, her husband Jefferson D. McKnight, her sisters Martha Jean Jordan and Dorothy Mae Martin. She is survived by her children, Tonya Clark of San Antonio, TX, Diana (Raymond) McKnight-Rowe of Oceanside, CA, Sharon (James) McKnight-Monroe of Cincinnati, OH; grandchildren, Naomi Ford, Jamie McKnight, Tania Monroe, Garrett Monroe, William Jackson, Bryce Monroe, Corey Rowe; great-grandchildren Jayce and Jaxon Ford, Lance and Lauren Roberson, G'Ahanni and Gia Monroe; and a host of other relatives and friends.



Services for Beverly A. McKnight will be held at 11:00 8 July 2022, 2nd Missionary Baptist Church, 5301 Mare Rd., Oceanside, CA 92057.

