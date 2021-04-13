McKINNEY, Margie Good



Margie Good McKinney, died Thursday, April 8th, at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She was born in 1940 and graduated from Miamisburg High School in 1958. Margie demonstrated her



artistic flair in her home, garden and painting. She was



impassioned about her grandchildren, nieces and nephews and the Outer Banks of NC. Margie adored her husband, Bruce and relished their 36 years together. They shared a love of watching movies, holiday decorating, hosting friends and family and relaxing in their home which was their sanctuary. Margie is survived by her husband Bruce, brother Denny Good and his wife Brenda, children Terri Bernard and her husband Greg, and Scott Bernard, his wife Sheila and their daughter Peyton. At Margie's request, no services will be held. In



memory of Margie and in lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Edmarc Children's Hospice, 516 London Street,



Portsmouth, Virginia 23704, and electronically to edmarc.org. Arrangements entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg.

