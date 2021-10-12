journal-news logo
McKinney, Cheryl

McKINNEY, Cheryl

Passed away at Sycamore Hospital on October 1st, 2021. She was born on February 12, 1965, and raised by Walter and Grace Shiflett. She was a wonderful mother. She loved and raised her kids, grandkids, and even her goose. She loved animals a lot but, she always had a soft spot in her heart for her goats. Cheryl is survived by her

husband of 36 years, Jeffrey McKinney; daughters, Rachel (Aaron) Roark and Ashley (Jimmy) Thompson; grandkids, Kaydence McKinney, Hayden McKinney, Bob Roark and Amaya Thompson. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Mark Shiflett; and 5 grandkids. A visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 13th from 12 pm- 2 pm at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue Middletown, Ohio. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 2 pm. Services will be officiated by

Pastor Jerry Minor. Condolences may be sent to the family at


bakerstevensparramore.com



Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

6850 Roosevelt Ave

Middletown, OH

45005

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com/

