McKINNEY, Bruce

Bruce A. McKinney, 73, of Bellbrook, passed away Monday, January 24, 2022. He was born March 10, 1948, in Dayton, Ohio. He is survived by his sisters, Melissa (Robert) Bollinger and Lori (Russell) Banks; granddaughter, Peyton Bernard; nieces and nephews, Jeff (Kelly) Bollinger, Elisabeth (Matt) Gibson, Sara (Tony) Denardo, Chris McKinney, Maureen McKinney, and Nick (Lindsey) Banks; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Ernestine McKinney; his wife, Margie McKinney; brother, Doug McKinney; grandsons, Parker and Evan. A Farewell Engagement will be held at a later date. Services are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

