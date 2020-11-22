McKINNEY, Beveley B.



92, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020, at Hospice of Dayton. He was born October 7, 1928, in



Irvine, Kentucky, the son of



William and Allie B. (Johnson) McKinney.



Beveley retired from Delco Products where he worked as a machinist. He enjoyed fixing things and was known to be a "jack of all trades".



He is survived by his children, Shelby Lou (Ed) Ralston, Everett B. (Truneah) McKinney, and Elva B. (Sharon) McKinney;



son-in-law, Lynn Davis; grandchildren, Sheila (David) Mitchel, Lori (TJ) Hutchinson, Gina (Matt) Hietsman, Ryan (Beth)



Ralston, Heather (Dave) Oinos; 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Dale McKinney and Rusty (Barb) McKinney; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



Beveley was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Vermia Fay (Puckett) McKinney; daughter, Brenda Sue Davis; granddaughter, Michele Lee McKinney; brothers, Troy, Roscoe,



Danny and Hubert; and his sister, Grace.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 11 AM – 1 PM on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Funeral services will follow at 1 PM with Pastor Ed Ralston officiating. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville.



Due to COVID-19 social distancing rules will be in place and masks will be required.



Memorial contributions may be made to SICSA, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, or to the Humane Society.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at



www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com