Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

MCKINLEY, Mary

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McKINLEY, Mary L.

Age 80, of Huber Heights, formerly of Reynoldsburg, passed away Tuesday, February 1, 2022, at Hearth & Home at Vandalia. Mary graduated from nursing school in Pittsburgh, PA. She was a member of Sulphur Grove United Methodist Church, volunteered at Golden Hobby Shop, Sulphur Grove Kairos Prison Ministry & Card Ministry. Mary was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James A. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Kelli and Matt Preissler, Tricia and

Ambrose Treacy; son and daughter-in-law, John R. and Diana McKinley; sister, Patricia Hyams; brothers, Robert (Tina) Wilshire, William (Mary) Wilshire; grandchildren, Keanen

(Hilary), Ryan (Ashley), Katie and Allie; great-grandchildren, McKayla and Ryley; her cousin, Dorothy Schneider; and many other relatives and friends. Memorial service 6 PM, Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike with Rev. Kim Armentrout officiating. Inurnment Dayton National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to My Very Own Blanket in Mary's memory.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
NEWKOLD, Julia
2
BALLARD, George
3
KELLER, Sophia
4
BERINGER, William
5
CLARK, Gail
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top