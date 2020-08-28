MCKENZIE, Gary Lee "Ken Ryan" Gary Lee McKenzie AKA "Ken Ryan", 73, of North Hampton, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at the Springfield Regional Medical Center. Gary was born April 9, 1947, in Paintsville, KY, to James and Oneida (Puckett) McKenzie. He moved to Ohio at the age of 15. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Rod. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Ruth (the love of his life), son, Randy and Aunt Betty Puckett plus many cousins and friends. Gary graduated from Mechanicsburg High School with the great class of '65. Also attended Clark State and Wittenberg Univ. He worked 16 years at Robbins and Myers and 27 years for ITW in Troy, Ohio, retiring in 2011. Since 1980, Mr. McKenzie also had a career in broadcasting under the name of Ken Ryan with 16 years on radio including stints at WIZE and WBLY in Springfield. Ken and Ruth formed "Ryan Productions Entertainment Service" and hosted national car shows around the country (including the legendary"James Dean Run") as well as local shows. They have worked with some of the classic oldies groups. The last 20 years has seen them involved in "Trivia Shows" at clubs and lounges in Springfield, Troy, and other cities. To the players and teams who have played thru the years, kudos to your fun and competitiveness. You kept it challenging. Ken always said his chief goal in trivia was to "entertain, educate and inform" and if I did that I did a good job. To all his friends under Gary and Ken and most of all my wife, Ruth and son, Randy, Thanks for a fun life. Due to the restrictions of the COVID-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10-11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at SKILLMAN, McDONALD & VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Mechanicsburg, Ohio. Funeral services to follow with Pastor Mimi Ault officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove, Mechanicsburg. Memorial contributions may be made to the North Hampton Fire Department and EMT's, 8440 Troy Road, North Hampton, Ohio 45349. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com

