McKENNY, Thomas J.



Age 87, of Miamisburg formerly of West Carrollton passed away Sunday, February 6, 2022. Tom was a veteran of the U.S. Army and retired from General Motors in 1992 after 38 years of service. Tom is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce (Brandenburg) McKenny, children; Michael (Jerri) McKenny, Teresa (Tony) Westphal,



Barbara (Phil) Williams, sister; Carolyn Root, grandchildren; Andrew (Staten) McKenny, Adam McKenny, Megan McKenny, Carly Westphal, Lindsey Westphal, Taylor Westphal, Kacie



Williams, great-grandchildren; Joseph McKenny and Emma McKenny. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday February 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Henry Church, 6696 N. Springboro Pike, Dayton, OH 45449. Burial will follow at



Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Ale Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Memorial contributions are asked for Hospice of Dayton or St. Henry Catholic Church.

