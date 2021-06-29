McKEEL, Jane Elizabeth



Jane Elizabeth McKeel, age 78 of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 20, 2021, surrounded by her family. She was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 28, 1943, the daughter of



William R. and Bernadette (Weigand) Pater. On October 15, 1966, in Hamilton she married Mike McKeel who preceded her death in 2010. Jane was an avid gardener, seamstress, and had an incredible talent for arts and crafts. Some of the most important things to her were her Catholic faith and spending time with her children and grandchildren.



Jane is survived by two children, Kate (Matt) Jordan and Brian (Stacy) McKeel; six grandchildren, David, Steven, Tommy, Bradley, Michael, and Jessica; three siblings, Jerry (Tammy) Pater, Trish (Fred) Bisdorf, and Mary Ann (Guy) Gaspar; sister-in-law, Karen Schnyder; dear friend, Shirley Cook; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jane was



preceded in death by her parents and sibling, James Pater.



Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 171 Washington St.,



Hamilton, Ohio, on Friday, July 2, 2021, at 11:00 AM with Fr. Jim Elsbernd, Celebrant. Burial will follow at St. Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at the church. Memorial contributions can be made to Capital City Hospice, 2800 Corporate Exchange Dr. #170,



Columbus, OH 43231. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Brookdale at Pinnacle and StoryPoint for their loving care. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com