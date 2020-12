McKEE, John G.



John G. McKee, born on 1/30/1943, passed away on 10/24/2020, at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was living at the Widows Home of Dayton and caught the corona virus there. John was a veteran of the U.S. Army.



Preceding him in death are his mother, Maude (Tommy) Lonsinger-Ware, his father Gilbert McKee and his brother



Richard. John leaves behind many cousins. He will be buried beside his mother in Tiverton Cemetery in Walhonding, Ohio.