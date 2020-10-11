X

McKEE, Dorothea

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

OPT, Dorothea McKee "Joye" Dorothea "Joye" McKee Opt, 83, died peacefully on Oct. 4, 2020, after a year of declining health. She earned a communication degree from Wright State University and operated a typesetting business, Copy Plus. Recently, she and Preston Opt celebrated their 65th anniversary. She is survived and will be missed by her husband, children and their spouses Susan (Norman Smith), Gregory (Tina), and Jeffrey (Erin), grandchildren William and Orlando Vasconcelos-Opt, and heart family Jennifer Thomas and Cheryl Biggers. Graveside services will be on Oct. 19 in Anderson, SC.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2020 Journal-News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.