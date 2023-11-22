McKay, Alice Elizabeth



Alice Elizabeth McKay, age 101, of Dayton, Ohio passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Kettering Medical Center. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her husband, James F. McKay, in 1978. She was also preceded in death by two daughters: Rommely McKay and Patricia Rapier. She is survived by a son, Ross (Diana) McKay of Hamilton. Five grandchildren also survive her, as do eighteen great-grandchildren (including Hope, who was a special blessing to her) and special friends Louise Roberts, Barbara Hottle, Nancy Arsan, and Lisa Cousins., and many others. Alice lived to tell others that Jesus Christ is the way, the truth and the life.



Funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 25 at 1 PM at the Anchor Baptist Church, 4641 Oakdell Ave. Dayton, OH 45420. Visitation will be held from 11 AM until the time of the service on Saturday at the church. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Elk Creek Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfh.com for the McKay family.



