McINTOSH, Lamanuel

McINTOSH, Sr., Lamanuel



60, went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020,



after a short illness at Miami Valley Hospital. He is preceded in death by his mother Willie L. (Ligon) McIntosh. He leaves to cherish his memory loving



father James McIntosh, loving and devoted wife Carla (Alford) McIntosh, loving son Lamanuel (Tyra) McIntosh, Jr., grandchildren Mauricia and Daniel McIntosh, loving brother Ellerbee (Jackie) Robertson, other family and friends. He was employed at Kettering



Medical Center for 33 years. He was a faithful member of Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church. He was a graduate of Dunbar High School class of 1978. Private Graveside services (FAMILY ONLY) will be held Friday, November 20, 2020, at 11:00am, at West Memory Gardens.



HHRoberts.com