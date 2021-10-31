MCINTOSH, Deborah Li



Deborah Li McIntosh, age 70, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, October 26, 2021. She was born May 11, 1951, in Middletown, OH, the daughter of Anthony and Nannie (Gibson) Carrozza.



Deborah was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene in 1993; siblings,



Barbara, Edward, Patricia,



Wesley, Alden and Frank.



Deborah is survived by her daughter, Leona (Michael) Neal; son, Michael Carrozza; grandchildren, Sydney (Josh) Koogle, Ryan Neal, Matthew, Mark and Nick Carrozza; great-grandchild, Sage Koogle; sisters, Mary Sue McGee, Annette Fulks and Leslie Smith and brother, Rocky Little.



A visitation for Deborah will be held Tuesday, November 2, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin Street, Middletown, Ohio 45044. Funeral Service will follow at 12:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park,



Hamilton, OH.


