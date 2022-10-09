MCILVAIN, Kay F.



Age 81, of Dayton, passed away October 4, 2022. She was born June 5, 1941, to the late Robert and Cecilia Clark. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. McIlvain; son, Joseph F. Rogers; and sisters: Millie and Rena. Kay is survived her children: Marybeth E. Rogers, Frank Rogers (June), Trisha Fryman (Mark) and Doug Magoch (Kim); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers: Ray Clark and Jim Hrach; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kay retired from Mahaffey's Pies after 37 years of service. She was an Avon representative, loved the Lord, and although she was very stubborn, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Kay was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 am on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. A graveside service will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. To share a memory of Kay or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

