journal-news logo
X

McILVAIN, Kay

Obituaries
1 hour ago

MCILVAIN, Kay F.

Age 81, of Dayton, passed away October 4, 2022. She was born June 5, 1941, to the late Robert and Cecilia Clark. In addition to her parents, Kay was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald A. McIlvain; son, Joseph F. Rogers; and sisters: Millie and Rena. Kay is survived her children: Marybeth E. Rogers, Frank Rogers (June), Trisha Fryman (Mark) and Doug Magoch (Kim); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers: Ray Clark and Jim Hrach; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kay retired from Mahaffey's Pies after 37 years of service. She was an Avon representative, loved the Lord, and although she was very stubborn, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Kay was loved and will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from 10:30-11:30 am on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. A graveside service will follow at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. To share a memory of Kay or leave a special message for her family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Newcomer Funeral Home - North Dayton Chapel

4104 Needmore Rd

Dayton, OH

45424

https://www.newcomerdayton.com

In Other News
1
FRANKS, Bruce
2
BOITSE, Josephine
3
GRIFFIN, Roger
4
DAVIS, Scottie
5
BELL, Velma
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top