McHARGUE, Denver



Denver McHargue, 86, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away surround by his family on Thursday, September 29, 2022. He was born to the late, Joseph and Reva (Renner) McHargue on March 17, 1936. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, William and Donald McHargue and sisters-in-law, Dori and Brenda. Denver is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Florence (Pharms) McHargue; children, Theresa (Jeff) Hall, Darrell McHargue, Tammy (David) Grimes, Danny McHargue and Pamela (Charles) Sides; sister, Ruth (Jerry) Carey; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his furry buddy Coco. He was a construction worker who helped build many of the roadways in Dayton and the Columbus area. He loved teasing his children and grandchildren, talking politics with his siblings, the Kentucky Wildcats, horseracing and his vast collection of ball caps. Calling hours will be held Monday, October 10, 2022, from 10 am to 12 pm with a service to follow at 12 pm at TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME, BEAVERCREEK CHAPEL, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Dayton, Ohio 45432, with Pastor Matthew Officer presiding. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. To share a special memory of Denver or leave a message for his family, please visit:



