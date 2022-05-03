McGUIRE, William



Age 89, of Dayton, departed this life on April 28, 2022.



Funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, May 6, 2022, at The Potters House Dayton



International Ministries, 2050 Germantown Street, Dayton, Ohio, with Apostle Arthur McGuire officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Online condolences may also be sent to the family at



www.thomasfunerals.com