journal-news logo
X

McGUIRE, William

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

McGUIRE, William

Age 89, of Dayton, departed this life on April 28, 2022.

Funeral service will be held at 11 AM Friday, May 6, 2022, at The Potters House Dayton

International Ministries, 2050 Germantown Street, Dayton, Ohio, with Apostle Arthur McGuire officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services. Interment: West Memory Gardens. Online condolences may also be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
HECKER, Myron
2
HAGAN, Eugene
3
JOHNSON, John
4
FISHER, Edward
5
MAYNARD, Kelly
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top