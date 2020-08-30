MCGUIRE, WILLIAM

McGUIRE, Sr., William Russell "Russ" Age 79, of Waynesville, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, at his home. He was born on September 26, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio. Russ was a retired HVAC Supervisor for Elder Beerman with over 30 years of service, and a member of the Springboro Baptist Church. Preceded in death by his mother Beulah (Cox) McGuire. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Judith A. (Franer) McGuire; 4 children, Russell McGuire, Jr. and wife, Tonya, Stacy Elizabeth Roten, Larry McGuire and wife, Melissa, & Patrick McGuire and wife, Heather; his father, Wallace McGuire; brother, Jerry McGuire; 6 grandchildren, Andrew Fogle, Connery McGuire, Caitlyn Kelly and husband, Patrick, Cian McGuire, Killian McGuire and Maddie Jacobs and husband, Jim; sister-in-law, Susie Fox and husband, Eddie; brother-in-law, Joe Franer & Tonya Stivers; nieces & nephews, Kelly McGuire Brady and husband, Scott, Kerry Beggs and husband, Luke, Sean Hopkins and wife, Brittany, Joey Franer and Shelly Marie & Lauren Elizabeth Franer, best friend, Tom Gentry as well as numerous other family members and many friends. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at the Swart Funeral Home, West Carrollton, with Pastor Cornelious Hancock officiating. Burial Our Lady of Good Hope Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (2 hours prior to service) on Tuesday at the funeral home. Please share memories and condolences at www.swartfuneralhome.com. Expressions of Sympathy, Love, and Thinking of You cards may be sent to The Family of Mr. Russ McGuire, C/O Swart Funeral Home, 207 E. Central Ave., West Carrollton, Ohio 45449.

