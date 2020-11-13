McGUIRE, Lavon



Lavon McGuire, age 79, of Middletown, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday evening, November 10, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 17, 1941, in Grassy Creek, Morgan County, Kentucky. Lavon was a member of the Church of God Prophecy. He retired from B.D. Morgan Construction Company after 30 years. Lavon is survived by his wife of 59 years, Donna; 4 daughters, Lisa (Roger) Knabel, Lori Byrd (fiancé, Phil Shank), Trisha (Rick) Dennis, and Angel Campbell; sister, Gerri (Mark) Ballard; brother, Terry (Bobbie) McGuire; 11 grandsons, T.J. Back (fiancé, Amber), Brian Back, Charlie Knabel, Kyle (Allison) Lewis, Cody (Amber) Byrd, Seth (Amanda) Dennis, Matthew Dennis, Zachary Dennis, Tyler (Kortney) Dennis, John (Crystal) Campbell III and Chase Campbell; 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death his parents, Clyde and Stella McGuire; one brother, Eugene "Billy" McGuire; sister, Janice Jones; granddaughter, Twyla Renee Cornett; and grandson, Richard Lee Dennis III.



Visitation will be 10 AM-12 PM, Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St., Middletown, OH. Funeral Services will follow at 12 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

