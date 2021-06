McGUIRE, Garry M.



83, of South Charleston, passed away June 26, 2021. Garry was born on December 19, 1937, in Malone, Kentucky, the son of Mearil W. and Eddyth F. (Elam) McGuire. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, June 29 from 12-1p.m. at Ingling Williams & Lewis Funeral Home with service beginning at 1p.m. Burial will



follow at South Solon Cemetery. Condolences may be



expressed by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.