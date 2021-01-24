McGUIRE, Dorothy "Doti"



76, of Moraine, died January 18, after a short illness. She is survived by her son James and daughter Rachelle, beloved granddaughter Clare Flick and treasured great-grandchildren Trenton Flick and Chloe Curington, brother-in-law Jay McGuire and sister-in-law



Gloria Dierker. She is preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Estelle Dierker, her husband Jim of 56 years, sister Normajean and brother Robert.



A funeral service will be held Friday, 29th at 10 am at the Church of the Holy Angels on Brown Street, Dayton. The



service will be available on Zoom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Doti McGuire Memorial Fund to help with expenses: mail to Jay McGuire, 201 Helmlock St., Franklin, OH 45005.

