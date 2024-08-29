McGraw, Shirley B.



McGRAW, Shirley B., age 87, loving mother and Mawmaw, went to the arms of Jesus on Monday, August 26, 2024 at Bluebird Assisted Living. She was born on July 18, 1937 in Quincy, West Virginia to the late Raymond and Macil (Stanley) Childers. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by the father of her children, Kyle McGraw; son, Sam McGraw; grandchildren, Timothy McGraw and Michelle McGraw; brother, Doug Childers; daughter-in-law, Joyce McGraw and son-in-law, Dr. Salvadore Trinidad. She leaves behind seven children to cherish her memory: Kyle (Cheryl) McGraw Jr., Bruce (Roxanne) McGraw, James (Brenda) Stambaugh, Angela (Steve) Jacobs, Cheryl Trinidad, Jocelyn Perdue and Jody McGraw; grandchildren: Aimee, Sammy, Elizabeth, Amanda, Ryan, Aaron, Luke, Paul, Beth, Michael, Kristen, Andrew, Ben, Sarah, Seth, Britteny, Lauren, Brock and Grant; daughter-in-law, Rosie McGraw; numerous great- grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Shirley is also survived by her siblings: Jack (Margaret) Childers, Dale (Pam) Childers, Anita (Michael) Kemlock, and Beverly (Herman) Hundley as well as sister-in-law, Joan Childers. Shirley was the co-owner of McGraw Showcase Fabrics and McGraw Rentals. She also was a member of the Nazarene Church for many years. Shirley was lovingly known as Mawmaw by many. She readily had a kitchen full of sweets, treats, and anything you'd like to eat to feel welcomed in her home. Every year she enjoyed having a garden to can vegetables to share with family and friends. Her loving demeanor will be missed by all. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center with her funeral beginning at 11:00 a.m. Shirley will be laid to rest following the service at South Vienna Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Shirley's honor to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com





