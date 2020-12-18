MCGOVERN, PATRICIA

McGOVERN



(nee Courter),



Patricia Ann "Pat"



Age 86, of Dayton passed away at Sycamore Medical Center on Friday, December 11, 2020. She was born to William and Rita Courter in DuBois, Pennsylvania, on April 17, 1934, and was a resident of the Dayton area since the mid-1960s.



Pat was married for 57 years to her beloved late husband,



Bernard (Barney) McGovern. She is survived by their four



children, Kevin McGovern (Ellen), Darren McGovern (Susan), Megan Pogue (Rob) and Shelagh McGovern (Bill Haines); four grandchildren, Kevin McGovern (Melanie), Matthew McGovern, Sean Pogue, and Brandi (David) Carlin; great-granddaughter, Lux McGovern, and a sister-in-law, Oswilla McGovern of Lansdale, Pennsylvania.



In addition to raising a family, Pat had a 30-year career in food service working first for Dayton Public Schools then for Montgomery County until her retirement. She was a member of Church of the Incarnation and the Dayton Ancient Order of Hibernians.



A memorial and burial service is being planned for a later date at the convenience of the family.

