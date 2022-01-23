Hamburger icon
McGOVERN, Glenn

2 hours ago

Age 74 of Washington Twp., OH died Sat. Jan 15, 2022, at Miami Valley Hosp, Austin Blvd. Glenn was born to the late: Francis G. and Eunice Leona (Green) McGovern, in Springfield, OH. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-mom: Leila Mae McGovern. Glenn has one sister: Kathryn McGovern Long. Glenn has lived in Springfield, Fairborn, Jamestown, Tipp City, Columbus, OH, Hanover, MA, and most recently in Springboro, OH. Glenn will be laid to rest with his parents and step-mom in Arlington National Cemetery,

Arlington, Virginia. Morris Sons Funeral Home, 104 W. Main St., Fairborn, OH, in care of Glenn's arrangements.

Morris Sons Funeral Home - Fairborn

104 West Main Street

Fairborn, OH

45324

